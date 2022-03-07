Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NEE

In trading on Monday, shares of NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.11, changing hands as high as $82.60 per share. NextEra Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEE's low point in its 52 week range is $69.79 per share, with $93.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.40. The NEE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

