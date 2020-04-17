Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MYOK

In trading on Friday, shares of MyoKardia Inc (Symbol: MYOK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.80, changing hands as high as $60.23 per share. MyoKardia Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYOK's low point in its 52 week range is $42.65 per share, with $78.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.13.

