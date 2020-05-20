Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MXIM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.54, changing hands as high as $57.51 per share. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MXIM's low point in its 52 week range is $41.93 per share, with $65.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.98. The MXIM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

