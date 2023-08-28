Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTZ

In trading on Monday, shares of MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.22, changing hands as high as $99.20 per share. MasTec Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $62.3561 per share, with $123.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.54.

