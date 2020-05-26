Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.02, changing hands as high as $50.71 per share. Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.28 per share, with $59.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.66.

