Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTOR

In trading on Friday, shares of Meritor Inc (Symbol: MTOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.01, changing hands as high as $27.02 per share. Meritor Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTOR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.16 per share, with $33.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.99.

