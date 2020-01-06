Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTL

In trading on Monday, shares of Mullen Group Ltd (TSX: MTL.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.53, changing hands as high as $9.71 per share. Mullen Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.30 per share, with $13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.70.

