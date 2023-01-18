Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.42, changing hands as high as $13.72 per share. MGIC Investment Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MTG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.375 per share, with $16.325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.57.
