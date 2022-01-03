Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTG

In trading on Monday, shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.59, changing hands as high as $14.66 per share. MGIC Investment Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.56 per share, with $16.665 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.