Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTDR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.55, changing hands as high as $56.20 per share. Matador Resources Co shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTDR's low point in its 52 week range is $41.17 per share, with $73.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.