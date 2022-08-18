Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MSGS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $167.10, changing hands as high as $168.71 per share. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSGS's low point in its 52 week range is $145.41 per share, with $203.3688 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.50.

