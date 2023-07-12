Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MSCI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $490.86, changing hands as high as $498.30 per share. MSCI Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSCI's low point in its 52 week range is $385 per share, with $572.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $497.28. The MSCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

