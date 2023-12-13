Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.34, changing hands as high as $86.11 per share. Morgan Stanley shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MS's low point in its 52 week range is $69.42 per share, with $100.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.59. The MS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

