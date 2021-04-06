Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MRCY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.83, changing hands as high as $75.68 per share. Mercury Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRCY's low point in its 52 week range is $59.88 per share, with $96.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.41.

