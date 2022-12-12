Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MPLX

In trading on Monday, shares of MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.12, changing hands as high as $32.18 per share. MPLX LP shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MPLX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.465 per share, with $35.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.24.
