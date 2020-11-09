Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MPC

In trading on Monday, shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.01, changing hands as high as $38.22 per share. Marathon Petroleum Corp. shares are currently trading up about 15.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.26 per share, with $66.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.51. The MPC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

