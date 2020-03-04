Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MOH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.61, changing hands as high as $141.43 per share. Molina Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOH's low point in its 52 week range is $106.50 per share, with $159 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.13.

