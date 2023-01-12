Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MODV

In trading on Thursday, shares of ModivCare Inc (Symbol: MODV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.16, changing hands as high as $100.75 per share. ModivCare Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MODV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MODV's low point in its 52 week range is $73.06 per share, with $133.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.57.

