Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MMYT

In trading on Friday, shares of MakeMyTrip Ltd. (Symbol: MMYT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.01, changing hands as high as $27.44 per share. MakeMyTrip Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMYT's low point in its 52 week range is $20.06 per share, with $36.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.96.

