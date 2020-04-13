Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MMX

In trading on Monday, shares of Maverix Metals Inc (Symbol: MMX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.45, changing hands as high as $4.48 per share. Maverix Metals Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMX's low point in its 52 week range is $2.51 per share, with $5.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.