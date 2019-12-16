Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MMP

In trading on Monday, shares of Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.18, changing hands as high as $63.41 per share. Magellan Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMP's low point in its 52 week range is $54.25 per share, with $67.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.39.

