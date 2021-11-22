Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MLKN

In trading on Monday, shares of MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.44, changing hands as high as $42.50 per share. MillerKnoll Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLKN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLKN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.67 per share, with $51.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.75.

