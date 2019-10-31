Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MIC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: MIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.41, changing hands as high as $43.75 per share. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MIC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.71 per share, with $43.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.