Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MHK

In trading on Friday, shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.93, changing hands as high as $144.50 per share. Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 10.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MHK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MHK's low point in its 52 week range is $108.93 per share, with $156.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.48.

