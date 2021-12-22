Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MGRC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.91, changing hands as high as $78.73 per share. McGrath RentCorp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGRC's low point in its 52 week range is $62.17 per share, with $87.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.47.

