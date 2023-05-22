Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MGPI

In trading on Monday, shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.82, changing hands as high as $106.33 per share. MGP Ingredients Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGPI's low point in its 52 week range is $89.01 per share, with $125.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.39.

