Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MGP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.69, changing hands as high as $30.81 per share. MGM Growth Properties LLC shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.50 per share, with $33.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.79.

