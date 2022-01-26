Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MGP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.15, changing hands as high as $38.64 per share. MGM Growth Properties LLC shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGP's low point in its 52 week range is $29.93 per share, with $43.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.31.

