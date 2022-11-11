Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MGNI

In trading on Friday, shares of Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.84, changing hands as high as $11.12 per share. Magnite Inc shares are currently trading up about 15.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MGNI's low point in its 52 week range is $5.585 per share, with $23.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.18.
Also see: REITs Dividend Stocks
IQVIA Holdings Average Annual Return
RGDO Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.