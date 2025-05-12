Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MGC

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (Symbol: MGC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $207.04, changing hands as high as $210.18 per share. Vanguard Mega Cap shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGC's low point in its 52 week range is $173.32 per share, with $222.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $208.54.

