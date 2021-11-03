Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MFC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.15, changing hands as high as $20.23 per share. Manulife Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MFC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.01 per share, with $22.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.20.

