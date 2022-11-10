Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MDY

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 Trust ETF (Symbol: MDY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $451.92, changing hands as high as $456.43 per share. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 Trust shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDY's low point in its 52 week range is $398.11 per share, with $533.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $455.79.

