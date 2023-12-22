Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MDLZ

In trading on Friday, shares of Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.13, changing hands as high as $71.57 per share. Mondelez International Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDLZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDLZ's low point in its 52 week range is $60.75 per share, with $78.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.36. The MDLZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.