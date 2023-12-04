Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MDGL

In trading on Monday, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $216.84, changing hands as high as $221.98 per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDGL's low point in its 52 week range is $57.21 per share, with $322.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $217.00.

