Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mednax, Inc. (Symbol: MD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.97, changing hands as high as $20.28 per share. Mednax, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MD's low point in its 52 week range is $7.37 per share, with $28.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.