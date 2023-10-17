Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MCY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.24, changing hands as high as $31.37 per share. Mercury General Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCY's low point in its 52 week range is $26.15 per share, with $39.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.21.

