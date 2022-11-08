Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MCHP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.17, changing hands as high as $68.30 per share. Microchip Technology Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCHP's low point in its 52 week range is $54.34 per share, with $90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.81. The MCHP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

