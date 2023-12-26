Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MAURY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Marui Limited (Symbol: MAURY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.05, changing hands as high as $34.27 per share. Marui Limited shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAURY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAURY's low point in its 52 week range is $28.85 per share, with $38.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.27.

