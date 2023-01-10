Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MATV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.82, changing hands as high as $23.83 per share. Mativ Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MATV's low point in its 52 week range is $18.29 per share, with $32.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.74.
Also see: PRTK Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SSRI
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WTRH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.