Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MATV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.82, changing hands as high as $23.83 per share. Mativ Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MATV's low point in its 52 week range is $18.29 per share, with $32.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.