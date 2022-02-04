Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MANT

In trading on Friday, shares of ManTech International Corp (Symbol: MANT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.24, changing hands as high as $81.45 per share. ManTech International Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MANT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MANT's low point in its 52 week range is $66.91 per share, with $92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.73.

