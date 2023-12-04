Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MAN

In trading on Monday, shares of ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.69, changing hands as high as $77.17 per share. ManpowerGroup Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAN's low point in its 52 week range is $67.35 per share, with $92.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.62.

