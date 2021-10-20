Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MAG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MAG Silver Corp (Symbol: MAG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.82, changing hands as high as $19.02 per share. MAG Silver Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAG's low point in its 52 week range is $14.15 per share, with $24.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.77.

