Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MAA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $154.85, changing hands as high as $155.36 per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAA's low point in its 52 week range is $138.68 per share, with $190.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.13. The MAA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

