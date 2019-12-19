Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LYV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.81, changing hands as high as $70.65 per share. Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading up about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LYV's low point in its 52 week range is $46.02 per share, with $74.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.73.

