Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LYFT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.97, changing hands as high as $11.67 per share. Lyft Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LYFT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.85 per share, with $18.575 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.45.
