LXP

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LXP

January 11, 2023 — 10:54 am EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.91, changing hands as high as $10.96 per share. LXP Industrial Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

LXP Industrial Trust 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, LXP's low point in its 52 week range is $8.81 per share, with $16.105 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.94.

