Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LWLG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lightwave Logic Inc (Symbol: LWLG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.51, changing hands as high as $10.77 per share. Lightwave Logic Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LWLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LWLG's low point in its 52 week range is $1.34 per share, with $20.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.69.

