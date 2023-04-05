Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LVHD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the LVHD ETF (Symbol: LVHD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.51, changing hands as high as $37.59 per share. LVHD shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LVHD's low point in its 52 week range is $33.21 per share, with $41.4121 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.57.

