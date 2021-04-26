Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LPSN

In trading on Monday, shares of LivePerson Inc (Symbol: LPSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.63, changing hands as high as $57.20 per share. LivePerson Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPSN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.68 per share, with $72.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.49.

