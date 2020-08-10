Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LPL

In trading on Monday, shares of LG Display Co Ltd (Symbol: LPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.52, changing hands as high as $5.57 per share. LG Display Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPL's low point in its 52 week range is $3.635 per share, with $7.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.49.

